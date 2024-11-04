KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Maxis has acknowledged MCMC’s selection of mobile network operator to build and operate Malaysia’s second 5G network. In a statement, Maxis says it will engage with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to understand the rationale for the decision and consider its options after discussions with all stakeholders.

Maxis emphasised they are a homegrown Malaysian company led by Malaysians and principally owned by Malaysians with 77 per cent of its shares owned by Malaysians.

The statement added, “Our deep roots in Malaysia ensure that we always have the best interest of the rakyat and nation in mind. We are deeply committed to the long-term development of Malaysia, and to ensuring that our entire nation shares in the benefits of 5G and the digital economy.”

The green telco said they have been a strong advocate for the dual 5G network model, and have submitted a comprehensive technical and commercial proposal in response to MCMC’s invitation to tender for the second 5G network. It said its proposal encapsulated 30 years of experience in financing, building, and operating first-rate networks and in providing top-notch service to its customers in Malaysia.

Maxis shared that its proposal for the second 5G network is based on 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology that features enhanced capabilities developed for enterprise applications. With its extensive enterprise business catering to the ICT needs of over 140,000 enterprise customers, Maxis says they are primed to help improve 5G adoption among enterprises which is a key goal of the government.

“Our extensive coverage of Malaysia with over 11,000 mobile sites nationwide can be readily upgraded to deliver the best 5G experience and advance the nation’s digital development. A substantial percentage of our mobile sites are already fiberised, and we are accelerating our fiberisation to support ever faster 5G speed,” the telco added.

Maxis highlighted that their 5G network would have taken far less time and resources to cover the same percentage of populated areas that the first 5G network covered. The green telco added that it would also have provided in-building 5G coverage in those areas.

The telco said it will explore its 5G options and engage with its stakeholders while assuring all consumer and enterprise customers that they can continue to enjoy 5G services via its 5G access agreement with Digital Nasional Berhad.

On Friday, the MCMC announced U Mobile as its telco of choice to roll out Malaysia’s second 5G network. The MCMC added that U Mobile is allowed to work with other telcos to implement the new 5G network, subject to approval from the regulator.

The following day, U Mobile announced that it is excited to work with other telecommunications companies including CelcomDigi, TM and Huawei to implement the second 5G network. — SoyaCincau