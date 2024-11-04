KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — A 24-year-old woman has been fined RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court in Ipoh after pleading guilty to unintentionally causing the death of a 64-year-old man outside a supermarket last week.

National daily Harian Metro reported that Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif imposed a two-month prison sentence on Siti Nuridah Jumli, to be served if she fails to pay the fine.

Siti Nuridah was charged, along with an accomplice who remains at large, with causing the death of Abd Kamar Mat Sarin between 4:20pm and 5:30pm on October 25 in front of a supermarket in Klebang.

The charge was filed under Section 304A of the Penal Code.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nuranisah Ismah Muhammad Husaini, while Siti Nuridah was represented by lawyer Robert Gnanarajan from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The court heard that Siti Nuridah and her accomplice acted impulsively, slapping Abd Kamar on the side of the face and back, leading to his death without any intent to kill.

Medical reports indicated that the victim had a pre-existing heart condition and had not sought treatment at a hospital prior to the incident.

In a prior report, it was revealed that police had reclassified the case from murder to unintentional killing.

The altercation is believed to have arisen from ongoing disturbances caused by the victim towards the female suspect.