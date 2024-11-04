KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — The Sessions Court in Gua Musang, Kelantan has set January 15 as the date for the remention of the case against former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing charges related to allegedly making seditious statements in Felda Perasu last August.

National daily Berita Harian reported that Judge Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri scheduled the date following a request from Muhyiddin’s legal team to transfer the case to the Kota Baru High Court.

During today’s proceedings, Muhyiddin was represented by a team of six lawyers led by Amer Hamzah Arshad, while the prosecution was represented by five deputy public prosecutors, headed by Azlina Rasdi.

According to Berita Harian, Amer Hamzah said outside the court that the request for transfer was made due to the significant legal issues involved, including matters surrounding the appointment of the prime minister by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He emphasised that the case should be considered by the High Court due to its sensitivity and the important legal principles at stake.

“This case will raise several key legal issues, including Sections 3 and 4(1) of the Sedition Act and whether they comply with the Federal Constitution, particularly Article 10,” he was quoted as saying.

“There may be a need for the court to declare the relevant provisions invalid, and the authority to declare any law as such rests solely with the High Court. The Sessions Court lacks jurisdiction in this matter, which is why we believe the case should be moved.”

Amer Hamzah also expressed hope for a decision on the transfer request to be made by the end of this month or early next month, saying, “We hope this application can be resolved soon.”

It was previously reported that Muhyiddin pleaded not guilty on August 26 to making seditious remarks at Felda Perasu.

He was charged with making the remarks near Dewan Semai Bakti in Felda Perasu here between 10.30pm and 11.50pm on August 14.

The charges were framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 and punishable under Subsection 4(1) of the same Act, which carries the maximum RM5,000 fine or three years’ imprisonment or both if convicted.