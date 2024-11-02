BUTTERWORTH, Nov 2 — The 2024 Agricultural Census, which concluded on Oct 10, is expected to play a pivotal role in accelerating efforts to develop Malaysia’s agriculture-based economy.

Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli said the data collected from this census, conducted by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), is currently being analysed and will soon be presented to the government.

“The last Agricultural Census was held in 2005, meaning we have spent the last 20 years planning for food security, the food sector and agricultural employment based on outdated benchmarks that haven’t been reviewed in two decades,” he said.

“Although we are still analysing the data and will present the final results to the government shortly, initial findings suggest that the actual agricultural capacity in our country is lower than previously reported,” Rafizi said in his speech at DOSM 75th Diamond Jubilee celebration which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim here today.

In a bid to enhance the delivery of government services and benefits to all citizens, Rafizi said DOSM is actively analysing and managing data down to the district level.

He added that DOSM has also taken steps to release several key statistics at the state assembly level.

“As such, there should be no excuse for elected representatives, whether they are MPs, state assembly members, or officials at the District Office, to be unaware of the conditions in their areas. Reports are now available that detail the number of hardcore poor, general poverty levels, types of housing, and employment status within each district,” he added.

Also present at the event were Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin and Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Dr. Mohamad Abdul Hamid.

In celebration of its 75th anniversary, DOSM today unveiled new statistics related to living cost indicators, which encompass the Basic Expenditure for Decent Living (PAKW) and the Cost of Living Index.

According to a statement from the Office of the Chief Statistician, the newly released indicators not only provide valuable guidance for effective policy planning but also serve as useful references for the public in managing their finances and expenditures.

Additionally, for the first time, the DOSM has published a report detailing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by administrative district for the years 2015-2020.

This report is intended to assist in the development and evaluation of state and district-level plans in a more structured way.

This initiative will help bridge socioeconomic development gaps between regions and states, stimulating economic activities and improving the overall well-being of the population.

“As our environment becomes more complex, development must take into account the diverse needs of different levels of government, including state and district administrations.

“Publishing detailed data down to the district level is crucial for achieving balanced and accurate planning,” read the statement. — Bernama