KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has begun an investigation into an alleged bullying case involving a cadet officer at Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM).

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said an investigation paper (IP) was opened following a report lodged by the 20-year-old victim at about 8.20 pm yesterday and the investigation was carried out under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

“The incident is said to have happened at 11.45 pm last Oct 22 in the UPNM dormitory room after a senior student, 22, who is also a fourth-year cadet officer, asked the victim to iron his shirt, and while the victim was ironing the shirt, (claimed) the senior student snatched the iron from him and pressed it on his (victim) chest, “ he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said the victim was scalded in the incident which happened in the presence of a few other senior students.

He said the police had recorded the victim’s statement and also advised him to go to a hospital to confirm his injury.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his government will not tolerate a bullying culture in educational institutions and instructed the Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) and the Education Ministry (MOE) to take a stronger stance against gangsterism, bullying and thuggish behaviour in educational institutions under their jurisdictions.