JOHOR BARU, Oct 30 — Police have recovered RM7.2 million out of the RM20 million ransom allegedly paid in the high-profile kidnapping case involving a Johor businessman earlier this month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the recovered amount included cash, foreign currency and cryptocurrency.

“The recovered sum included RM1.95 million in cash and S$1 million (RM3.3 million) in foreign currency,” he said.

Investigators also retrieved 400,000 Tether in cryptocurrency estimated to be worth RM1.75 million.

“In addition, police seized a Beretta pistol, 250 live bullets and a pair of handcuffs from the suspects,” he told reporters at the Johor police contingent headquarters today.

Present were Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar and other senior officers.

Mohd Shuhaily said initial investigations revealed that the suspects were organised into specific groups before the kidnapping of the businessman.

“One group was responsible for planning and carrying out the kidnapping, while another group was tasked with the disposal of items, while another will manage the ransom,” he revealed.

However, the CID director declined to comment on the alleged family ties between one of the suspects and the victim.

“It is still too early for police to share any further information related to the case,” he said.

The investigation involves 11 suspects, including a woman, who are locals as well as two men and a woman from Vietnam.

Mohd Shuhaily said the suspects, aged between 23 and 58, are currently under remand until November 5.

Police are confident that the case can be resolved soon.

He noted that several of the suspects have prior criminal records.

“Police are also on the lookout for a suspect who remains at large,” he said, adding that the suspects will be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 for abduction, wrongful restraint or wrongful confinement for ransom.

Two of the three Vietnamese suspects, who are alleged to be involved in kidnapping case, being escorted at the Johor Baru courthouse compound October 30, 2024. — Picture by Ben Tan

In a related development, the remand order for the three Vietnamese suspects has been extended for an additional seven days starting today.

The High Court’s Senior Assistant Registrar Chai Ing Hien issued the remand order, which is in effect until November 6.

The three Vietnamese suspects — two men and a woman in their 30s — will also be investigated under Section 3(1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961.

Yesterday, the same court approved an extension of the remand period for 10 local suspects, including two women, by an additional seven days to assist in the investigation.

A local man in his 30s was also remanded in connection with the case after his arrest in Senai near here yesterday.

Last week, Kumar said police had arrested 10 men and three women believed to be involved in the businessman’s kidnapping in Iskandar Puteri on October 13.

It was reported earlier that a Johor businessman was released after a ransom of RM20 million was allegedly paid to his kidnappers.

The kidnappers initially sought a ransom of RM30 million, but the amount was reportedly lowered after negotiations.

The 59-year-old victim was abducted outside his home at 5am on October 13 while preparing to take a ride-hailing service to Senai International Airport for a business trip.