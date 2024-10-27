JOHOR BAHRU, Oct 27 — Police have confirmed that there have been no new arrests in the kidnapping case of a businessman reported on Oct 13 here.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said 13 people were being remanded until October 29 over the investigation into the case.

“Questioning is still underway, and they are still in remand. No new arrests have been made,” he told reporters after visiting a Deepavali Bazaar at Jalan Trus here today.

Previously, Kumar said that a relative of the kidnap victim was among 13 suspects, aged between 23 and 58, detained in the state in an operation carried out on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, Kumar said a total of 1,534 police officers and personnel would be deployed in Johor during Deepavali.

He also urged those travelling for the Deepavali holiday to utilise the Volunteer Smartphone Patrol (VSP) mobile app. — Bernama