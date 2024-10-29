KOTA KINABALU, Oct 29 – Sabah is on track to achieve its goal of generating 40 per cent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, said Datuk Abdul Nasser Abdul Wahid, CEO of the Energy Commission of Sabah (ECoS).

Malaysia’s national target is 31 per cent renewable energy capacity by 2025 and 40 per cent by 2035.

“We are on track,” he said, noting that the bulk of the renewable energy will come from ongoing hydro and solar projects.

Currently, natural gas powers 80 per cent of Sabah’s energy, with renewables at around 11 per cent, projected to increase to 16 per cent by the end of next year.

By 2030, major projects like the 187.5MW Ulu Padas Hydroelectric Project in Tenom and Sipitang are expected to boost this significantly.

“We are pushing forward with hydro, though it takes time. Approved hydro projects will increase capacity from 100MW to 500MW within five years,” he said at a media session today, adding, “But we won’t stop at 500MW.”

The Sabah Hydro Development Master Plan has identified over 1,000MW of potential hydropower in areas like Kinabatangan and Mamut. Solar power is also being promoted, with a theoretical potential of 100,000MW, though intermittency issues require improved energy storage.

Abdul Nasser highlighted Sabah’s untapped renewable resources, such as ocean thermal energy.

Known for frequent blackouts, Sabah has the highest System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) in the country, exceeding 300 minutes.

To address this, ECoS has launched an energy roadmap targeting 100 per cent rural electrification and expanded renewable energy use.

ECoS took over regulatory responsibilities from the Energy Commission of Malaysia earlier this year.