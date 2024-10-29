KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Malaysian police have rescued 707 Malaysians who were roped into job scams abroad since 2020, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Mohamad Alamin said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He added that police are still tracking down another 199 Malaysians said to be stranded in job scams abroad.

“The total number of Malaysians involved were 906 people.

“This number is based on reports by their next of kin, family, friends, the police and the individual themselves,” he said during Question Time.

He said that when it receives such reports, the Foreign Ministry, through its representatives abroad, will hold an engagement session with the local authorities to look for citizens trapped in such situations and enable their rescue or release and send them back home.

“I also want to remind people not to take the risk of high salaries for jobs that don’t exist because you are likely to put yourself in grave danger.

“If there is any doubt, check the job offer with the Ministry of Human Resources, the Malaysian representation abroad or other authorities,” the deputy minister said.

The government has also made efforts to raise awareness beyond social media, recently hosting a talk on job scams in Sabah last week.