KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 29 — Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng today urged Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi not to rely on a news report by Free Malaysia Today (FMT) regarding potentially controversial remarks made during the debate on Budget 2025 in Parliament.

The DAP national chairman accused the news outlet of misreporting his speech.

“I do not understand why FMT would publish lies stating that in my 22.10.24 Parliament speech on Budget 2025, I addressed the Umno Minister’s lack of support for flood victims in Penang,” Lim said in a Facebook post.

He clarified that he did not discuss flood victims during his speech, which can be confirmed by the official Hansard report and video recordings of his address.

Lim offered to meet with Zahid to discuss necessary allocations for the Bagan parliamentary constituency, particularly for the development of traditional villages.

He noted that funds for road construction and small infrastructure projects had already been allocated, but added that it remains insufficient to support sustainable development.