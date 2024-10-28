KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Komuter’s operations were disrupted on Friday by a third-party tree-cutting activity that severed the overhead line, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement today.

KTMB said the incident, which occurred at 2.45 pm, caused delays of over 120 minutes on the ETS and KTM Komuter Port Klang-Tanjung Malim-Port Klang line as only one track was available for alternating movements.

It said due to the disruptions, 13 ETS trains were delayed that day, affecting 3,480 passengers.

Meanwhile, KTMB chief operating officer Mohd Zain Taha stated that all passengers were informed of the disruption via SMS, adding that they could request a full refund for those who did not continue their journey by train or receive a fare difference if their trip was incomplete.

He said those who have the Premium Takaful Plan can contact Etiqa Claim Assist at 1 300 88 1007 / 010 368 7829 or email [email protected] to make a claim if their journey is delayed for more than four hours.

“KTMB sincerely apologises to all affected users for the difficulties faced. For further inquiries, please contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 or visit KTMB’s official social media,” he said in the same statement.

According to Mohd Zain, the repair work was completed by 3.30 am on Saturday, and the train services resumed at 3.54 am.

“Throughout the service disruption, the latest updates were also communicated via official social media, and staff were placed at the stations. Auxiliary policemen also assisted in facilitating the movement of affected passengers,” he said. — Bernama