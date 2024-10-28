KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Private education operator Sri KDU Schools today said it “voluntarily” closed the canteen at its Kota Damansara branch for deep cleaning, and not because it was made to do so due to suspected food poisoning incidents.

It also said the school reopened on Oct 25, one day after the cleaning.

“To reiterate, there were no forced closure of the school, and the temporary closure was unrelated to the allegations of food poisoning, which has yet to be confirmed to date,” the school said in a statement.

“As Sri KDU Schools Kota Damansara will be observing a scheduled holiday break in view of the upcoming Deepavali celebration, the school will be closed from 28 October 2024 onwards, with classes resuming on 4 November 2024.”

It also said it would cooperate with the Petaling District Health Office (PKDP) on health and hygiene standards.

On Oct 25, The Star reported that Sri KDU Kota Damansara was ordered to close until next month over suspected food poisoning linked to its canteen.

The newspaper also reported the school as saying that norovirus was detected among some of those affected.

“Diagnostic tests that we have conducted on a sample of students and staff and those conducted on children treated at the hospital have confirmed the presence of norovirus.”