KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Subsidies in Malaysia have come a long way since independence when it was first introduced decades ago as a tool for economic support in boosting agriculture production and social welfare.
In recent years, however, the Malaysian federal government has embarked on a rationalisation exercise to implement targeted subsidy policies rather than blanket ones as part of the country’s ongoing fiscal reforms.
By definition, subsidies are support elements provided by the federal government, which are directly channelled to producers, businesses or service providers to stabilise prices.
Indirectly, subsidies enable goods and services to become more affordable, subsequently easing the financial burdens of low and middle-income households.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did away with blanket diesel subsidies and, after several hints, has now given a timeline to do the same with RON95 petrol that is used by the majority of Malaysians.
Fuel subsidies rationalisation aside, Malay Mail takes a look at some of the existing government subsidies that are still ongoing based on information obtained from federal government ministries and annual fiscal outlooks.
Controlled Goods
- Liquified Petroleum Gas
- Cooking oil
- General purpose flour
Consumables
- Chicken eggs
- Sugar
- Paddy (Padi Price Subsidy Scheme, fertilisers and seeds)
Utilities
- Electricity
- Water
Fuel
- Petroleum (RON95)
- Diesel
Education
- Textbooks (Textbook Loan Scheme or SPBT)
- Tuition fees (public higher learning institutes)
Healthcare
- Public health facilities (treatment and consultations)
- Medications (essential medicines for chronic diseases)
- Vaccinations (National Immunisation Programme — 13 major childhood infections)
- Cancer screenings (mammogram and cervical)
Public Infrastructure and Transportation
- Rail (Keretapi Tanah Melayu Bhd and travel passes)
- Rural air service (operating and aircraft leasing)
- Domestic airfares (FLYsiswa and festive period)
- Highway tolls (discounts and rate increase delay)