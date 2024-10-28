KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — Jasmine Loo, the former general counsel of 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), today declined to confirm or deny if she is in a witness protection programme during her testimony in court.

Her refusal came while she was being cross-examined in a civil suit initiated by 1MDB against the stepson of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak Riza Aziz, The Star reported this afternoon.

“I apologise. It’s inappropriate to comment,” Loo responded when Riza’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, asked if she was a protected witness.

Loo explained that the law advised her not to disclose any information regarding her status.

Muhammad Shafee acknowledged his awareness of the Witness Protection Act 2009 during the questioning, but pressed on.

“You are produced in open court, not behind a screen where only your voice is heard. Are you under a witness protection programme?”

“I’m unable to answer. The law says I shouldn’t answer,” Loo was quoted as saying.

The former 1MDB lawyer also shared in today’s hearing that she had set up a company, River Dee International SA, to receive significant funds from fugitive financier Low Taek Jho – better known as Jho Low.

She admitted that River Dee received between US$16 million and US$18 million and disclosed her ongoing tax issues related to these funds.

“I have been sued by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) and I have agreed to pay my dues on these additional earnings,” she replied to Muhammad Shafee.

Pressed on the amount, Loo said it was RM2.5 million and that her family is paying to LHDN in “instalments”

She also confessed to having evaded paying tax, but denied that she cut a deal with 1MDB to testify in court in return for not being sued “billions” by the company.

On May 7, 2021, 1MDB and three subsidiaries sued Riza and his two companies, Red Granite Pictures Incorporated (RGP) and Red Granite Capital (RGC) Limited, for allegedly receiving some US$248 million in funds that they misused for their personal gain, including financing a film and purchasing various properties.

The plaintiffs are seeking a declaration that he is responsible for the misappropriated funds and demand repayment.

In their ongoing claim, 1MDB said a sum of US$10 million was routed to Riza’s RGP from Jho Low-owned Good Star Ltd through various intermediate steps; whereas a sum of US$238 million was transferred in three separate transactions to an account belonging to Riza Aziz’s RGC.



