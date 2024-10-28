SEPANG, Oct 28 — DHL Express is increasing its investment in Malaysia with the launch of its new RM300 million Kuala Lumpur Gateway facility, marking its largest local investment to-date.

The move is part of its strategy to enhance connectivity across Asia.

Previously, the company had invested RM13 million to set up its Prai Service Centre in the Batu Kawan Industrial Park, Penang, and RM11 million in the Malaysia Southern Gateway.

DHL Express Malaysia and Brunei managing director, Julian Neo Poh Choon said the new Kuala Lumpur Gateway facility will support Malaysia’s booming import and export activities, in line with the increase in international trade.