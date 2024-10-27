SIBU, Oct 27 — A woman lost RM301,231 that belongs to a company when a man smashed her car windscreen and stole the money during an incident at a car park in Jalan Kampung Nyabor Friday morning.

Sibu District Police Chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said that before the incident, the 27-year-old victim, an employee of the company, had withdrawn the cash from a bank.

The police report regarding the incident was received at 11.10am Friday.

“Initial investigations revealed that the robbers had followed the woman after she had withdrawn the money from the bank and was carrying a bag full of cash. When the victim parked her vehicle in the car park, one of the two suspects broke the driver’s side car window and stole a bag placed on the seat next to her,” he said in a statement today.

He said after breaking the car windscreen and snatching the bag of cash, the suspect fled in the direction of his accomplice who was waiting on the road shoulder before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Zulkipli said that efforts to track down the two suspects were being made based on the dashboard camera footage of the victim’s vehicle and the police reminded the public to be more careful when carrying out cash transactions in the bank and not place valuables in places easily accessible to criminals.

The case is being investigated under Sections 379 and 427 of the Penal Code for theft and treachery.

He said, any information regarding the incident can be channelled to the nearest police station or directly to the investigating officer of the case, Inspector Muhd Syahmi Zahar at 011-23148321. — Bernama