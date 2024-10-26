KOTA KINABALU, Oct 26 — Two education office officials have been remanded for four days, starting today, to assist in the investigation into alleged corruption regarding the appointment of suppliers for raw materials in school maintenance and repair projects around Kudat worth about RM600,000.

The remand order was issued by senior assistant registrar Dzul Elmy Yunus at the Magistrate’s Court here today.

According to a source, the two individuals, a man and a woman in their 40s, were believed to have received bribes between 2023 and this year, with the money deposited into bank accounts belonging to their proxy.

The suspects were arrested at 3 pm yesterday when they turned up at the Sabah Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office to have their statements recorded.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy when contacted confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama