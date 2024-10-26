KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil confirmed that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has received complaints regarding the presence of sexual grooming groups on social media platforms.

He said that the MCMC is currently collaborating with Meta and the Sexual, Women and Child Investigations Division (D11) of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), to initiate an investigation.

“The PDRM will identify the ongoing activities within these groups, and if any wrongdoing is detected, the police will take appropriate action. Meanwhile, the MCMC, as a technical agency, will assist with data preservation and account profiling.

He said this after attending the collaborative announcement session in conjunction with the Malaysia International Healthcare (MIH) Megatrends 2024, here, today. It involved the MCMC and three international partners: the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), the Australian Investment and Trade Commission (Austrade), and the British High Commission (BHC).

Fahmi made this statement in response to concerns regarding various social media groups that appear to be engaging in child grooming activities.

In a separate matter, when asked about the incident involving a group of participants waving China flags in Teluk Intan, Perak, Fahmi stated that he would defer to the police to conduct a thorough investigation.

“I have personally read the 3R (royalty, religion, and race) comments circulating on social media regarding this issue, and I want to caution against making defamatory statements or engaging in discussions related to 3R, particularly concerning racial matters.

“The MCMC is collaborating with the PDRM to identify individuals attempting to incite tensions around this issue,” he stated.

Recently, a video showing a group of participants waving China flags during a parade, near Dataran Menara Condong in Teluk Intan, went viral on social media. This act violates the conditions set forth under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris confirmed the incident, noting that the parade was part of the International Guan Gong Cultural Festival, and some evidence has been collected to assist in the investigation. — Bernama