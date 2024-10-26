KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — The train services operated by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), including KTM Komuter and ETS, are experiencing disruptions due to a break in the overhead line between Kepong and Sungai Buloh at 2.45 pm today.

KTMB said that the issue was causing delays, with only one track in use on the route to allow trains to operate alternately.

“The KTM Komuter service on the Tanjung Malim - Port Klang - Tanjung Malim route is expected to experience delays of between 30 to 60 minutes.

“For the ETS service, affected trains are expected to face delays exceeding 60 minutes from the original schedule,” it said in a statement today.

According to KTMB, the latest status of other ETS trains will be communicated via SMS and announcements at the stations.

KTMB’s technical team is currently on-site, with repair work being actively carried out to ensure that train services can resume promptly.

KTMB also apologised for any inconvenience caused and appreciated the patience and cooperation of all passengers during this period.

For further assistance, passengers can contact on-duty station staff, and the latest updates can be obtained through KTMB’s official social media platforms or by calling the customer service hotline at 03-9779 1200. — Bernama