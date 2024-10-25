KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 — The United States (US) has reaffirmed its unwavering support for Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, pledging to stand by the country as it works to promote regional peace and stability in the region.

In a joint statement on the 6th Malaysia-United States Senior Officials’ Dialogue held in Putrajaya on Oct 21, the US reiterated its support for ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and welcomed ASEAN’s efforts to address the situation in Myanmar.

“The United States expressed its support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 as it seeks to promote peace, stability, and prosperity throughout the region,” the statement read.

Malaysia will officially assume the role of ASEAN Chair from Jan 1, 2025.

The 6th Malaysia-United States Senior Officials’ Dialogue marked the 10th anniversary of the Malaysia-United States Comprehensive Partnership.

The Dialogue reaffirmed the deep and growing partnership between both countries. It also underscored the importance of sustained cooperation across a broad range of issues, including trade and investment, peace and security, people-to-people ties, and regional and global issues.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin led the Malaysian delegation, and Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink led the United States delegation.

The joint statement stated that Malaysia and the US acknowledged with great satisfaction the deep-rooted ties, especially in economic cooperation, and acknowledged the importance of advancing the cooperation while emphasising sustainability.

The US welcomed Malaysia’s efforts to implement sustainable certification systems for timber and palm oil, and both sides committed to exploring further cooperation on sustainability initiatives.

Malaysia and US also pledged to explore possibilities for cooperation to improve sustainability. Both parties are continuing the cooperative activities reflected in the Memorandum of Cooperation on Semiconductor Supply Chain Resilience (MOC) signed in 2022.

“Malaysia and the US also acknowledged interest in exploring further cooperation in science and technology by recognising potential synergies in space, biotechnology, agriculture, SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) development, capacity building, healthcare cooperation, and vaccine research cooperation,” read the statement.

Furthermore, the dialogue also focused on high-growth industries such as semiconductors, the digital economy, renewable energy, and critical minerals.

Both sides agreed to strengthen efforts to improve supply chain resilience, accelerate clean energy transitions, and foster private-sector partnerships aimed at spurring innovation and job creation and reaffirmed their commitment to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) and SME capacity-building

On the topic of peace and security, Malaysia and the US reaffirmed their commitment to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, prioritising efforts to combat transnational crime, trafficking in persons, terrorism, and upholding the 1982 Law of the Sea Convention (UNCLOS).

They highlighted the South China Sea’s stability as crucial to regional security, and Malaysia expressed gratitude for the US recognition of its anti-trafficking efforts, which led to Malaysia’s upgrade to Tier 2 in the 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report.

Malaysia also acknowledged the cooperation the US has extended in enhancing Malaysia’s maritime security and welcomes the delivery of the US Coast Guard Cutter STEADFAST vessel under the Excess Defence Articles (EDA) programme.

The vessel is expected to be transferred in the first quarter of 2025 to the Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and drawing on defence cooperation, both parties welcomed the continuous effort to strengthen defence ties under existing agreements, as well as by developing new areas of cooperation.

Both emphasised ongoing cooperation on regional and global challenges, calling for active multilateral negotiations, particularly through the United Nations (UN).

They also urged for a diplomatic solution to the Gaza conflict, prioritising a ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian access, while stressing the need for sustainable peace.

Malaysia and the US are also committed to strengthening people-to-people ties through expanding educational and cultural exchanges, such as the Fulbright Programme under the Malaysian-American Commission on Educational Exchange (MACEE) and the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI).

These programmes aim to empower future leaders while fostering mutual understanding and goodwill between Malaysians and Americans. Opportunities to enhance academic collaborations, exchanges, and tourism to further enrich the bilateral relationship were also deliberated. — Bernama