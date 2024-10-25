PUTRAJAYA, Oct 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s recent apology regarding the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal was “well received”.

“Well received, well received, well received,” Anwar simply replied when asked for his thoughts on the matter, after performing Friday prayer here.

Najib yesterday apologised to Malaysians over the mishandlings in 1MDB, saying he was deeply shocked and regretful over what had happened at the Finance Ministry-owned company.

The former prime minister also said that he should not be made a victim or be held legally responsible over 1MDB, as he has been “punished politically”.

The remark came ahead of the High Court’s decision next Wednesday on whether Najib would be acquitted or have to defend himself against 25 charges over 1MDB’s stolen RM2.27 billion funds.

MORE TO COME