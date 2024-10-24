



KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — A van driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison and two strokes of the cane by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to raping his stepdaughter, who gave birth to their baby last year.

Judge Tasnim Abu Bakar ordered the 59-year-old man to serve the sentence from the date of arrest, which was last Oct 11.

The judge also ordered the man to be sent for counselling during his imprisonment and placed on police probation for two years after completing his sentence.

The man was charged with raping the 13-year-old girl in an apartment unit in Setapak Jaya, Wangsa Maju here at 4 pm on Sept 10 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 375(g) of the Penal Code, which is punishable under Section 376(2)(d) the same law provides imprisonment for up to 30 years with whipping upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, a police report was lodged by a hospital medical officer after the victim sought treatment for irregular menstruation. The results of the examination revealed that she was pregnant and the gestational age at that time was 19 weeks.

According to the girl, she was raped by her stepfather and that she needed protection and was afraid that other family members would know about it.

The victim then gave birth and the results of a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test showed that the accused was the baby’s biological father.

In mitigation, the man, unrepresented, said his wife is a disabled person and that he also has an autistic child to support.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf asked for appropriate punishment as a lesson to the accused taking into account that the action by the accused had caused trauma to the victim. — Bernama



