IPOH, Oct 24 — Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) has urged residents to avoid entering gazetted areas along Sungai Perak as water will be released from dams in preparation for the monsoon season.

TNB warned that strong currents could pose a danger to those nearby.

Although the water will be released in a controlled manner, Perak TNB director Datuk Sharuddin Mohd Simin advised the local community living downstream to regularly monitor the river’s water level with the authorities.

“We urge residents to remain alert to the operational siren, which will sound before the water release process begins.

“We also advise the public to prioritise their safety during the monsoon season and to follow the instructions of authorities and relevant agencies,” he said in a statement.

Among the TNB dams set to release water are those located at the Temengor, Bersia, Kenering, and Chenderoh power plants.

Sharuddin explained that the decision to release water was made in anticipation of heavy rainfall during the monsoon season, expected later this year.

“The purpose of lowering the water levels in the dams is to ensure that the reservoirs are ready to accommodate larger volumes of rainfall.

“Apart from generating electricity, the dams play a key role in flood mitigation and improving river flow.

“With efficient and controlled water management, we can prevent unwanted incidents in the state,” he said.

Sharuddin added that the water release would be carried out in accordance with the standard operating procedures set by Malaysia’s

Dam Safety Management Guidelines (MyDams) and the International Commission on Large Dams (Icold).

In addition to TNB’s dams, the Perak Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) manages two other dams in the state—Bukit Merah Dam and Gopeng Dam.

On Tuesday, Perak JPS director Ahmad Shahrir Md Naziri said the department began releasing water from these dams through overflow channels on September 15 and temporarily halted the process on October 18 to reduce the risk of tidal surges in the river.

Following this effort, Ahmad Shahrir said Bukit Merah Dam now has sufficient reserves to manage floodwaters up to a danger level of 9.14 metres.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Kangsar Water Sports Festival 2024, originally scheduled for October 26 and 27 in conjunction with the Sultan of Perak’s Birthday Celebration, has been postponed due to the current flood situation.

Last week, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad urged the public to brace for a flood situation similar to 2014, which was the worst in decades.

While the 2014 floods affected several areas simultaneously, Saarani noted that new locations have also been inundated by this year’s floods.

In 2014, nearly 8,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes after water from Sungai Perak and its tributaries flooded four areas across the state.



