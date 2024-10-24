



NILAI, Oct 24 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has revealed that fresh leads have emerged in its ongoing probe into the Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) corruption scandal, Malay daily Sinar Harian reports.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the commission is currently gathering statements from witnesses and is not yet ready to disclose further details.

“There is new information, and we are in the process of collecting testimonies from witnesses. However, we cannot share specifics at this stage,” Azam reportedly said.

He hinted that the new findings suggest that shares acquired by certain individuals involved in the investigation may have been used for personal gain.

Azam was reportedly speaking at the closing ceremony of the Basic Officer Training Course for MACC officers at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy in Nilai.

When asked about the possible arrest of an influential individual linked to the case, as mentioned earlier, Azam said investigators are still compiling evidence to determine if the testimonies implicate the individual in question.

“When the time is right, we will call the individual in. For now, we are focusing on gathering all necessary evidence to establish whether they are involved,” he said.

“If the findings point to this person, they will be summoned to assist in the investigation.”



