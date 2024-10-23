MELAKA, Oct 23 — Police have arrested a man known as ‘Cicak’ on suspicion of being involved in 22 house break-ins around Melaka Tengah and Alor Gajah since early this year.

Melaka Deputy Police chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi said in a statement today that the 42-year-old man was nabbed at a hotel room in Angkasa Nuri here at about 4.20 pm on Oct 16.

Police, he said, also seized an estimated RM150,000 worth of items, including jewellery like rings, necklaces, pendants and bracelets as well as mobile phones, branded clothing and a motorcycle.

He said police also seized a black bag containing a transparent plastic package filled with crystal-like lumps believed to be methamphetamine, weighing about 5.34 grammes and that the suspect, who tested positive for methamphetamine, also has 14 previous criminal records, including 10 break-in cases.

He added that the suspect has been remanded until Friday (Oct 25) to assist in investigation under Section 457 of the Penal Code. — Bernama