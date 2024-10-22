KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — The Sabah government has announced its withdrawal from co-hosting the 2027 SEA Games due to insufficient facilities.

National daily Utusan Malaysia reported Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh as saying that the Sabah government initially agreed to a budget of RM100,528,975 for the joint hosting but has since recognised its limitations.

As a result, the ministry plans to engage with private and corporate sponsors for cash and in-kind support.

“The 2027 SEA Games will be funded jointly by the federal government, the state governments, and corporate entities,” she said.

“Currently, the state governments have committed RM365 million, with RM350 million from the Sarawak government and RM15 million from the Penang government,” she said in a verbal response to a question from Chow Kon Yeow (DAP-Batu Kawan) in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Yeoh added that the ministry is working to establish a Management Committee and Secretariat for the 2027 SEA Games in collaboration with the Olympic Council of Malaysia, the Malaysian Paralympic Council, various relevant ministries, and the state government.

“The estimated cost for hosting the 2027 SEA Games is RM700 million, compared to RM608,741,085 for the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in 2017.

“Therefore, the ministry believes that the 2027 SEA Games and 2027 Asean Para Games can be organised using a more prudent, minimalist, and scaled-down approach.

“The existing facilities are sufficient for hosting, with upgrading costs being more economical than constructing new competition venues,” she is quoted as saying.

On August 28, the government approved Malaysia’s proposal to host both the SEA Games and the Asean Para Games in 2027.