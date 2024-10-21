KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The national security situation in the South China Sea is safe and under control, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari said that based on threat assessments carried out by relevant agencies, the country’s waters remain free and open to the maritime community.

He clarified that reports concerning the presence of Chinese maritime assets on the country’s maritime border primarily involved its Coast Guard, not its naval warships.

“While the presence of Chinese vessels in our waters has sparked controversy, they have yet to take any aggressive actions against us, unlike what has been reported with other nations.

“Nonetheless, the Defence Ministry remains fully committed to protecting the country’s sovereignty, and ensuring that our defence assets are maintained at an optimal level to face any potential threats, particularly in the South China Sea,” he said during a question and answer session. — Bernama