KUANTAN, Oct 20 — A Cambodian ice cream vendor tragically lost his life when a falling tree struck him while he was riding his motorcycle on the road leading to Panching Waterfall yesterday afternoon.

Kuantan police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said that the incident occurred around 6 pm, and the victim, a 29-year-old man named Sen Sauat, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigations with bystanders revealed that the victim was struck by a tree while returning from selling ice cream near Pandan Sungai Panching waterfall. Upon reaching the location, strong winds and heavy rain caused a tree to fall and hit him.

“At the time of the incident, he was the only one on the road,” he said in a statement this evening.

He added that the victim’s body had been sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA). — Bernama