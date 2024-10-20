KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Former al-Arqam founder Ashaari Muhammad’s eldest daughter Ummu Atiyah identified the location where she claimed she was confined at a settlement owned by Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISB) in Kampung Batu Hampar in Perak today.

She arrived at the village with police at 2.30pm and led them to the site where she was allegedly confined for a month, according to the New Straits Times.

“The complainant claimed that the settlement in question was inhabited by many teenagers and adults aged 13 and above,” said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

“She claimed to have been locked in a room on the same floor for about a month by four male GISB followers, who also prevented her from using a mobile phone,” he added.

She and the officers spent about 30 minutes at the location before leaving.

Yesterday, police confirmed launching a wrongful confinement investigation based on Ummu Atiyah’s report.

She also alleged being forced to marry a GISB leader in Turkiye before being brought back to Malaysia and detained at the Batu Hampar settlement.

In a press conference held in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, Ummu Atiyah detailed additional abuse during her time in GISB, accusing its leaders of controlling members through forced marriages and intimidation.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)