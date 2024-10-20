KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — Former al-Arqam leader Ashaari Muhammad’s eldest daughter Ummu Atiyah will identify the location where she claims to have been held captive for about a month at a village operated by GISB Holding (GISBH) in Batu Hampar, Perak.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed this to Berita Harian when contacted.

“The victim (Ummu Atiyah) will be present to point out the house where she was confined tomorrow to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Earlier, Ummu Atiyah alleged she had been subjected to violence and claimed she was raped by a GISBH leader.

At a press conference in the capital yesterday, the 41-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a GISBH leader who wanted to forcefully marry her.

She further claimed she had been confined at a GISBH village in Batu Hampar.

Razarudin said the police have opened an investigation following her disclosure.

He confirmed that Ummu Atiyah lodged a police report, stating she was coerced into marrying a GISBH leader in Turkiye before being brought back to Malaysia and confined at the Batu Hampar village.

The complainant described the village as housing teenagers and adults aged 13 and above.

“She said she was locked in a room in a single-storey house for about a month and was not allowed to use a mobile phone by four men who were GISBH followers,” Razarudin added.

He said Ummu Atiyah also claimed she tried to escape several times but was stopped by other residents of the village.

“She said she tried to run because she could not endure being separated from her child and confined by GISBH members,” he said.

Razarudin confirmed that the complainant had sought psychiatric treatment at Taiping Hospital around 2018 and is currently receiving medication at Melaka Hospital.

“Her medical records are in the process of being obtained,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 342 of the Penal Code. Police are also tracking the four men involved in her confinement to assist with the investigation.