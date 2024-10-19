KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Five rowers from the Sarawak Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPS) remain missing after their boat capsized during a regatta training session on the Sarawak River in Kuching yesterday.

The boat, carrying 16 people, overturned around 3.47pm when a passing fishing boat created a wave that caused water to flood the vessel, according to Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah.

“Eleven of the 16 individuals in the boat managed to save themselves, while the remaining five are still missing,” said Mohd Farhan at the scene in the Bintawa industrial area, as reported by The Borneo Post.

The Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call about the incident around 4.20pm, said a spokesperson.

Mohd Farhan said a search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was immediately launched involving 69 personnel from 12 agencies.

“Eight boats were deployed, but the search was called off at 7.20pm due to poor weather and limited visibility.”

The missing rowers have been identified as Mohammad Ikhmal Sama’ail, 34; Majurie Maharuf, 32; Mohd Afiq Isyamudin Asaari, 26; Mohamad Khairul Bidin, 26; and Muhammad Khairul Hisham Kasturi, 23.

The SAR operation, supported by drones and thermal imaging technology, will resume today at 6am.

Mohd Farhan said rescuers will search both upstream and downstream, with local fishermen also assisting.

Although the Sarawak River is known to be inhabited by crocodiles, authorities have not ruled out conducting dives to locate the missing rowers.

“External help from non-governmental organisations is also welcome,” he added.

Mohd Farhan advised the public to avoid speculation while the investigation is ongoing.