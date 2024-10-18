KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) dismantled 193 drug syndicates and arrested 612 members between January and September this year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that this represents a decrease compared to the same period in 2023 when 245 syndicates were dismantled, and 791 members were arrested.

“In terms of seizures, a total of 8,996.1 kilogrammes of various drugs, 4,749.05 litres of liquid drugs, 39,105.37 kilogrammes of ketum leaves, and 43,499.85 litres of ketum water were seized during this period.

“Overall, these seizures have effectively curbed drug usage for an estimated 44.98 million potential users,” he said during the force’s monthly assembly.

Meanwhile, addressing the behavioural and psychological changes among police personnel, Razarudin advised Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers, particularly supervisors, to be more vigilant and attentive to any shifts in the well-being of their subordinates.

“Mental health is a broad and subjective issue that can affect anyone. The outdated notion that only those who are ‘mentally ill’ need to seek counselling must be discarded.

“Effective counselling can help officers avoid a range of personal, career, family, and interpersonal problems,” he said.

He added that counselling can also enhance personal development, enabling officers to achieve a high level of psychological well-being, which in turn, leads to greater productivity and higher-quality work.

“As we all know, a career in law enforcement is extremely challenging, requiring physical, mental, and emotional resilience.

“This profession is also highly noble from a religious perspective, given the sacrifices made for the welfare of the community and the nation,” he said.

During the assembly, Razarudin also presented certificates of appreciation to 40 police officers and civil servants for their outstanding services. — Bernama