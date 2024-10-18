GUA MUSANG, Oct 18 — A woman in labour encountered a terrifying moment today when the ambulance transporting her collided with a cow at Kilometre 30 of Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the incident occurred at about 4 am when the ambulance, en route to Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital (HSIP) in Kuala Krai, struck a cow that suddenly crossed the road.

“Despite the impact, the woman, the driver, and a doctor on board were unharmed.

“Another ambulance was dispatched to safely transfer the woman to HSIP for further treatment,” he said in a statement today.

He added that authorities are investigating the incident and have urged livestock owners to take responsibility and ensure their animals do not wander onto roads, as such negligence can lead to accidents. — Bernama