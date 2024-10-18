KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — The government will focus on increasing private investment by RM78 billion and generating 900,000 jobs by 2030.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the finance minister, said the Public-Private Cooperation Master Plan, or PIKAS, outlined a powerful direction in strengthening the strategic relationship between public and private entities.

In addition, he said development projects will be implemented taking into account the “user pays” element to ease the government’s fiscal burden.

“Projects of interest to the people that adopt the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) approach include the Sultanah Aminah 2 Hospital in Johor, the Juru and Sungai Dua Elevated Expressway in Penang and the WISE Expressway from Gopeng to Kuala Kangsar in Perak,” he said when presenting Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today. — Bernama