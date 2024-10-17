KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 17 — Advances in fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) have given more Malaysian couples the hope of starting their own families, but with a significant price tag.

In Malaysia, IVF treatments invariably mean resorting to the country’s private medical system, meaning the costs are daunting.

Speaking to Malay Mail, Dr Thokha Muhammad, a specialist in obstetrics and gynaecology at Regency Specialist Hospital, explained that IVF involves multiple stages, each with its own set of costs.

“The total expenses can fluctuate depending on the clinic and the protocols followed. Some centres offer mild IVF, which uses lower doses of medication, while others employ standard dosages, impacting the overall cost,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

He said that the IVF process typically begins with a visit to the clinic, after which women are prescribed daily hormone injections to stimulate egg growth in the ovaries.

For many women, this stage can be both physically demanding and emotionally exhausting, as the financial implications quickly come into focus.

“The drugs can cost RM7,000 or more, depending on the patient’s treatment needs,” Dr Thokha explained.

Subsequent steps, such as the laboratory work, typically cost another RM15,000 but can be higher.

As a general estimate, he said the cost upon enrolment to the end of the first cycle would typically amount to RM25,000 regardless of whether the patient conceives.

KL Fertility Centre fertility expert Dr Natasha Nor said the cost of IVF could range from RM12,000 to RM30,000 per cycle. — Picture courtesy of Dr Natasha Nor

According to Dr Natasha Nor, an IVF specialist KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre, the costs can be lessened by choosing different hormones, embryo transfer methods, and omitting certain procedures.

She also said the costs typically go down with subsequent cycles, which could be repeated unless limited by the would-be mother’s age or the patient’s ability to afford further attempts.

At its most basic, Dr Natasha said the cost usually covers consultations, scans, hormone medications, egg retrieval, fertilisation, embryo transfer, and post-transfer medications for one cycle.

When asked why IVF treatment commanded such a high price, Dr Natasha said it involved procedures that required different specialised medical professionals, from specialists such as her to anaesthetists, embryologists, and IVF nurses.

Additionally, she said the hormones used were costly, and a specialised laboratory must also be maintained for some of the necessary procedures.

“Hence, it is best for the couple to first explore their options. Usually in our centre, after consultation with the IVF specialist, they are provided with a detailed individualised treatment plan, including the cost and payment terms,” she added.

This, she said, ensures that the couple is financially prepared for the process and any additional treatments that may be required.

Jalur Gemilang are placed near babies born on Merdeka Day at Hospital Putrajaja, on August 31, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

When asked whether financial aid is available for IVF patients, Dr Thokha said some financial service providers offer options.

He said these typically involve payment plans, such as those offered by buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) provider Atome, which let patients break the payments into more manageable instalments.

“This can make IVF more accessible to a wider range of people, not just those who are wealthy,” he added.

Ultimately, however, Dr Thokha argued that the government should intervene to make IVF treatment more accessible and affordable to Malaysians.

He said the country’s declining birth rate made infertility not just a personal matter, but a national issue.

“If this issue is not addressed promptly, the country’s fertility rate will continue to decline, which will impact Malaysia’s population growth.

“We could face a situation similar to South Korea, where the population is steadily decreasing,” Dr Thokha added.