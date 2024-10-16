SHAH ALAM, Oct 16 —The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today received RM3.9 million in business zakat (tithe) from Kumpulan Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB). The zakat contribution for the financial year ending in 2023 was presented by PNB Group chairman Raja Tan Sri Arshad Raja Tun Uda in a ceremony at Istana Bukit Kayangan here today.

Also present were Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof, Selangor Zakat Board (LZS) deputy chairman Tan Sri Ambrin Buang, LZS chief executive officer Mohd Sabirin Mohd Sarbini and state Mufti Datuk Dr Anhar Opir.

Mohd Sabirin highlighted the positive trend in zakat collection, noting that both individual and business zakat in Selangor have increased due to LZS’s initiatives to ensure the fourth pillar of Islam is practised by all who are able.

“Zakat collection for the third quarter of this year has increased by five per cent compared to last year, as well as business zakat where we also see an increase in contributions from new companies as well as existing companies such as PNB,” he said when met after the ceremony.

He added that the increase in zakat collection is vital for providing ongoing assistance to the needy in Selangor and will also support dakwah activities in the state.

Previously, media reports indicated that LZS has shown a positive trend in zakat collection, surpassing 60 per cent of the target set as of September, leading to optimism about reaching the target of RM1.2 billion by the end of December. — Bernama