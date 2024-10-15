BALIK PULAU, Oct 15 — Police have detained six individuals, including an elderly man suspected of being mule account holders for several scam syndicates that cheated their victims of RM309,409 recently.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the six suspects, three men and three women, aged between 27 and 67, were arrested separately on Sunday and yesterday.

“In the first case in Bayan Baru, police arrested a 33-year-old man for being a mule account holder for an investment scheme syndicate operating on Facebook.

“The investigation revealed that the victim made several online transactions to different bank accounts, one belonging to the suspect, totalling RM123,899,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

Kamarul Rizal stated that the second and third arrests involved a 30-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, both of whom acted as mule account holders for a syndicate that deceived victims through non-existent online stock investments in Bayan Lepas and Bayan Baru.

He said the victims made multiple online transactions to different bank accounts, including those belonging to the suspects, amounting to RM82,000 and RM60,000, respectively.

Kamarul Rizal said that the remaining three individuals were arrested for acting as mule account holders for various scam syndicates, causing victims to lose between RM2,780 and RM30,710 in separate incidents.

All six individuals are currently in remand for further investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama