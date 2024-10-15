GEORGE TOWN, Oct 15 — The Penang state government is optimistic that the Penang Mutiara Line Light Rail Transit (LRT) project will commence by the end of this year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow stated that it was previously announced the project is expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

“The state hopes to see this project start as planned,” he said during a press conference in Komtar today.

Currently, the project implementation agency, Mass Rapid Transit Corp Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp), is still in negotiations with the project contractor, SRS Consortium.

“The two parties are in the final stages of negotiation regarding technical issues and contract value,” he added.

Once these matters are finalised, the next step will be for both parties to sign an agreement before any physical work can commence.

If a groundbreaking ceremony occurs, it will take place after the agreement is signed.

“The state will not know when this will happen, as it is a federal project, and only MRT Corp, as the implementation agency, will have that information,” he said, expressing hope that the project can start soon.

Chow specified that he was referring to segment one of the LRT project, which involves the alignment from Bayan Lepas to Komtar.

Segment two will connect George Town on the island to Butterworth on the mainland.

The LRT project is overseen by the Transport Ministry.