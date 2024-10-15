KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Several Asean countries have shown interest in joining the BRICS grouping after Malaysia expressed its intention to be part of the economic bloc, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The prime minister said Asean has no intention of becoming an arena for the power struggles of major powers, and the bloc will maintain its focus on the regional economy with dialogue partners to ensure relationships between member countries will not be jeopardised.

He said this in the Dewan Rakyat today during the Minister’s Question Time.

“Economic fundamentals will be the main criteria or yardstick, and we don’t want Asean to be an arena for the power struggles of major powers.

“In the past, it was the (struggle between) the United States (US) and the Soviet Union. Now, it is between the US and China.

“Therefore, we will continue to improve our relationship with China, and when we approached BRICS, several other Asean countries decided to do the same,” he said.

Anwar was responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari (PH-Gombak) on the moral compass that will be used in the future to ensure Asean’s stability is maintained when dealing with geopolitical issues such as the relationship between China and the US, as well as other ongoing issues within Asean.

Amirudin also enquired about the results of Malaysia’s attendance at the 44th and 45th Asean Summits and the country’s preparation and direction as the Asean 2025 chair, especially concerning the economy and current economic challenges.

The prime minister said that apart from emphasising the importance of strengthening the Asean Free Trade Agreement with dialogue partners, including the European Union, Malaysia also focused on efforts to enhance the digital networks and power grid between member nations during the summits.

Anwar believed these efforts would spur the regional economy, especially with the participation of Timor Leste, whose membership is still in progress.

“Once Asean becomes 11 (member countries), its economic strength will increase,” he said, adding that the intra-regional trade has exceeded US$3.5 billion (US$1 = RM4.29) in 2023, supported by the Asean economy growing to US$3.8 trillion.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that during the country’s Asean 2025 chair, the government will also promote Malaysia as an attractive investment destination apart from focusing on international trade and diplomatic relationships.

In 2025, Malaysia will also host the AseanGCC+China Summit, which will include all Asean member countries, the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries comprising Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, as well as China. — Bernama