KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — A landslide near Jalan E6, Taman Melawati, Ampang, has been designated as a hazardous area, prompting immediate evacuation orders for residents.

According to Astro Awani, authorities, including the police, fire department, and Ampang Jaya Municipal Council, have instructed around 300 residents from 18 homes on Jalan E6 to vacate their properties.

The landslide incident gained attention on social media, with videos circulating that captured the collapse near residential areas.

Heavy runoff from the hill has also led to several trees falling in the vicinity, damaging homes and vehicles.

Assistant Director of Operations at the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, confirmed to Astro Awani that the department received reports of the landslide at 11:42am.

“A team of six personnel and officers from the Ampang Fire and Rescue Station quickly responded to the scene,” he was quoted as saying.

He added that upon arrival at the scene, Incident Commander Syamsul Shahar reported a landslide affecting a 20x20m area with a height of 30m.

He said that while there were no reported injuries or damage to homes, ground movement continues in the area.