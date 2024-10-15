KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — After a flash flood hit their kindergarten, 21 kindergarten students in Ampang were safely evacuated.

On social media, a video showed the children resorting to climbing on tables to avoid the water.

Assistant director of Selangor Fire and Rescue operations division Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said that his department received information regarding the students at SK Hulu Kelang kindergarten at 10.12am, where heavy torrential rain had caused flooding.

“The operation commander reported waist level flooding that entered 4 houses and 1 nursery school.

“The fire department ordered the occupants of the house to move to the Balai Penghulu and evacuate the 21 kindergarten students to a safe place. The water trend is decreasing,” he said in a statement to the press.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that all of the students are now safe and had been handed over to their respective parents.

Over on Taman Melawati, Ampang, a landslide occurred on Jalan E6 after a heavy downpour in the area.

A general view of the site of the landslide at Taman Melawati October 15, 2024. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Ahmad Mukhlis said that upon arriving at the scene, the fire department’s operations commander conducted a size-up and discovered a landslide on a hillside covering an area of 20x20 metres with a height of 30 metres.

“The incident did not involve any casualties or residential areas. However, there is still ongoing ground movement in the affected area,” he said.

About 20 household near the landslide area were instructed by the police to evacuate their homes.