KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Thirteen areas in and around the city centre of Kuala Lumpur have been affected by flooding following heavy rain that began around 8.30am.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) Traffic Information and Traffic Light Control Centre (KLCCC) shared this update via social media today.

Areas experiencing flash floods include Jalan Pudu, Salak Selatan, Jalan Kuching, Jalan Pantai Baru, Jalan Genting Klang, and Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim.

Similar incidents have also been reported on Jalan Gombak, Jalan Damansara, Jalan Manjalara, Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Wangsa Maju, and the Sultan Iskandar Highway heading towards Jalan Tun Razak.

According to the Pandan Indah Fire and Rescue Station, river water levels in Ukay Perdana have overflowed into residential areas.

“The floods currently involve ten vehicles stranded in the water. The water level is estimated to be around one foot and does not involve any casualties,” they stated in a release.

Meanwhile, the Smart Expressway said via its social media channels that the Smart Tunnel has been closed to motorists and a flood operation was being carried out.

“Smart Tunnel users are advised to be cautious. Kindly plan your journey and heed all traffic instructions,” it posted.