KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 — Thunderstorms are expected to occur in 10 states and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur until 5pm this afternoon.

The Department of Meteorology Malaysia (MetMalaysia) through a warning issued at 1pm informed that the states involved are Penang and Perak besides Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling and Hulu Langat in Selangor.

Also predicted to experience thunderstorms are Jelebu, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah involving Padang Terap, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu.

For the East Coast states, the states involved are Pahang involving Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera and Rompin while in Terengganu are Besut, Setiu and Hulu Terengganu in addition to Kelantan in Jeli and Kuala Krai.

Similar weather conditions are also expected in Sabah in Tambunan, Sandakan and Kudat while in Sarawak it involves Mukah, Kapit and Bintulu. — Bernama