SEPANG, Oct 15 — The Sessions Court here today set Nov 26 for mention of a case involving a travel agency manager charged with attempting to murder his wife and causing severe injuries to her bodyguard.

Judge Amir Affendy Hamzah set the date after lawyer Nik Azim Azlan, representing Hafizul Hawari, 38, requested a date for the defence to examine the documents including the chemical report submitted by the prosecution.

On April 25 this year, Hafizul was charged with attempting to murder his wife, Farah Md Isa, 38, at the Arrival Hall, Level 3, Terminal 1, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 1.09am on April 14.

He was charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and a fine, upon conviction. If the act causes injuries, the jail term may be extended to 20 years.

He is also charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt to his wife’s bodyguard, Mohd Nur Hadith Zaini, 38, with a firearm that could have caused death, at the same location, date, and time.

The charge, framed under Section 326 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum imprisonment of 20 years, a fine or whipping, upon conviction. — Bernama