BATU PAHAT, Oct 14 — A lorry suffered a brake malfunction and ploughed into six stationary vehicles at a traffic light intersection in Sri Medan here yesterday.

The crash damaged four cars and two motorcycles in the 3.47pm incident.

However, all victims escaped serious injuries.

Batu Pahat police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident happened at the traffic light junction where the vehicles were stopped.

“The lorry was driven by a 46-year-old man and was travelling from Parit Sulong to Johor Baru at the time.

“The lorry, which had brake problems, lost control and hit four cars and two motorcycles at the junction.

“There were no injuries reported in the incident,” he said in a statement today.

Shahrulanuar Mushaddat was responding to a video clip spreading online of the incident, which was taken from cameras of a vehicle involved.

The senior police officer said police the driver was screened for drug use, but tested negative.

“However, police have seized and detained the lorry for testing at Puspakom Sdn Bhd’s computerised vehicle inspection centre.

“The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without due care or attention,” said Shahrulanuar Mushaddat.