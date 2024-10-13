KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The three giant arapaima fishes that injured five Department of Fisheries (DOF) officials during capture on Friday have reportedly died yesterday.

Sinar Harian cited Melaka Fisheries Director, Saufi Affandi Talib, saying three invasive freshwater fishes died during transit to Zoo Negara — believed due to their age.

“An autopsy will be carried out this week to determine the exact cause of death of the species.

“After the process, the department will proceed with taxidermy, or preserving the animals for educational and public awareness purposes,” he was reported saying.

Yesterday, it was reported that three fishes weighed around 200 kg and measured about 2.7 meters in length.

Five DOF personnel, aged between 35 and 59, were rushed to Alor Gajah Hospital after being hit by the arapaima’s head, while three others sustained minor injuries to their knees and chest.

Investigations revealed the fish had been raised by the owner since they were small and kept in a water reservoir under an abandoned building.

The fishes had been fed daily by local residents and visitors to a nearby restaurant, but were voluntarily surrendered by the owner upon learning that it was illegal to keep them.

Arapaima, also known as pirarucu, is among the largest known freshwater fish native to the Amazon River — but is popularly kept in aquariums as pets.