KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms in six states until 6 pm today.

According to a statement released today, MetMalaysia forecasts that these weather conditions will affect parts of Sarawak, namely Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu , Mukah, Bintulu and Miri.

Other states affected are Kedah (Sik, Baling and Kulim) Hulu Perak (Perak); Machang, Kuala Krai and Gua Musang (Kelantan); Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman (Terengganu) as well as Jerantut and Kuantan (Pahang).

MetMalaysia informed that this warning was issued due to signs of thunderstorms, with rain intensity expected to exceed 20 millimetres (mm) per hour and lasting for over an hour. — Bernama