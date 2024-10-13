KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly seized around RM5 million from a safe house linked to a prominent politician currently investigated for corruption.

Sinar Harian cited an anonymous MACC source saying that following an arrest of two suspects in a sand mining concession case, one of them revealed a location where the alleged criminal proceeds were being stored.

A raid last night found around S$1,529,000 (RM5 million), said to be used by the politician for their political campaigns.

“The money has been seized by the MACC for further investigation,” the source was quoted saying.

“It is believed that the money was given by an individual whose identity has not yet been identified and was kept by this businessman under the instructions of the influential politician.”

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki has reportedly confirmed the matter.

Earlier, Sinar Harian also reported that a former Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated (MBI) senior executive was among the two individuals arrested by MACC in an investigation into a sand mining concession granted by a subsidiary of the state investment arm.

The other one was said to be a businessman linked to a prominent and influential Opposition leader in Selangor.