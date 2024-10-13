KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — An intercity train to Ipoh, Perak that departed last night and was scheduled to reach its destination at 12.16am today arrived horribly late at 2am instead.

The delay, according to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) was caused by a passenger on board the ETS ES9052 who had intentionally pulled the emergency brake, seemingly without a good reason.

The railway operator said the incident occurred on October 12 at approximately 11.25pm and was captured on its closed-circuit television (CCTV).

“We take such matters seriously and are preparing a comprehensive report regarding this incident to be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for further action,” KTMB Group CEO Datuk Mohd Rani Hisham Samsudin said in a statement today.

KTMB also warned that passengers found violating regulations would face strict penalties under Section 122 of Act 715 of the Land Public Transport Act 2010.

The law states that misuse of emergency signalling equipment on a train is an offence, punishable with a fine of up to RM1,000, imprisonment for up to three months, or both.

KTMB urged all train users to refrain from actions that could disrupt train services during operation.

The train, ETS ES9052, was en route from KL Sentral to Ipoh, having departed at 9.40pm.

Due to the incident, the train arrived in Ipoh 120 minutes late, at 2am.