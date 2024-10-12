LANGKAWI, Oct 12 — Muar MP and former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq had a bicycle accident while taking part in the Ironman Malaysia race in Langkawi.

Syed, 31, suffered minor injuries when his bicycle hit a branch of a fallen tree on his route.

The incident is said to have happened between 11am and noon.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Shariman Ashari confirmed the incident but according to The Star, said there has been no report on how the accident occurred or the extent of Syed’s injuries.

He had apparently been cycling towards the final checkpoint, Shariman said.

Syed is known to be an active participant in sporting activities, and for this particular event, Ironman Malaysia, participants would need to swim for 3.8 kilometres, run for 42.2 kilometres and cycle for 180 kilometres.